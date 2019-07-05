FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Some Kenyan families reject Boeing’s compensation for crash

By TOM ODULA
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Fifteen Kenyan families of people killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia in March on Friday rejected a proposal by Boeing to compensate them, saying they will pursue their claims in court.

“So far our clients have rejected negotiations outside court,” Lawyer Irungu Kangata said. He said Boeing has twice tried to initiate settlement negotiations with them in June. Kangata said they are not pursuing compensation from Ethiopian Airways.

Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over two crashes of their 737 Max jets. Relatives of passengers on a Lion Air 737 Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia agreed to try to settle through mediation, but families of passengers killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accidents.

Boeing said Wednesday it will provide $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max planes that together killed 346 people. Boeing said the offer is separate from any compensation that may result from the lawsuits against the company.

Boeing said that some of the money will go toward living and to cover hardship suffered by the families of dead passengers.