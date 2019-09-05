U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms decision in Cheyenne shooting

 
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court decision that a senior living center in Cheyenne wasn’t responsible for a 2016 fatal shooting by a disgruntled resident.

The shooting at Heritage Court Apartments, owned by parent company Accessible Space Inc., occurred Sept. 14, 2016, when 77-year-old Larry Rosenberg shot three people, killing an employee before shooting himself.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that surviving victims Gregory Gilbert and Larry Warwick filed the original lawsuit in district court May 30, 2017, contending the apartment complex was negligent.

District Judge Steven K. Sharpe ruled that the complex had “no duty” to protect the victims from Rosenberg’s criminal action.

The Supreme Court released its decision in the case Tuesday, finding that the facility had no way to foresee Rosenberg’s violent actions.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com