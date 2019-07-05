FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Connecticut man dies after being shot in the forehead

 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Connecticut man shot in the forehead on Independence Day has died.

The victim succumbed to his injuries after a shooting Thursday morning behind an apartment complex in Bridgeport.

Police spokesman Terron Jones tells the Connecticut Post officers responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim unconscious.

He was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few hours later. His name is being withheld pending an autopsy.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says the investigation into the shooting has shifted to a homicide.

The victim is the city’s 10th homicide victim of the year and the 51st person to be hit by gunfire in the Bridgeport in 2019.

The fatal shooting came less than two weeks after the city’s last homicide.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com