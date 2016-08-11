Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Slana woman dies in SUV crash on Nabesna Road

 
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (AP) — A 55-year-old passenger riding in a sport utility vehicle died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on a remote interior Alaska road.

Helen West of Slana died as she was being transported to a hospital after the crash.

Alaska State Troopers say West was a passenger in an SUV driven by 29-year-old Vanessa Murphy of Slana on Nabesna Road about five miles south of the Tok Cutoff.

Murphy was driving east when she lost control.

The SUV entered the ditch and rolled, ejecting Murphy and West.

Slana emergency responders transported both women.

Troopers say Murphy died on her way to the Gulkana Airport, where a LifeMed aircraft was waiting to transport her to a hospital.