FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge refuses to dismiss charges in crash that killed 4

 
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss reckless homicide charges filed against a northern Illinois man for a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons.

Prosecutors allege Sean Woulfe sped through a stop sign in Beecher and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt of Beecher and her children.

In seeking dismissal of the charges, lawyers for the 27-year-old Woulfe claimed a sheriff’s deputy provided misleading information to a grand jury about the crash. Will County Judge Dan Rippy said Friday he didn’t feel deputy’s statement to the grand jury violated Woulfe’s right to due process.

The crash about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Chicago killed the 29-year-old Schmidt, along with her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb.