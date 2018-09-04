FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man guilty of fatally shooting neighbor gets 66 years

 
CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man convicted of fatally shooting his next door neighbor and trying to shoot the neighbor’s 16-year old son at their home has been sentenced to 66 years in prison.

The Daily News reports 59-year-old Randolph Graham, of Winlock, was sentenced Tuesday.

A jury last week found him guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, manufacture of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Graham, who pleaded self-defense, was accused of shooting Randy Lester four times on May 23 while he was playing basketball in his driveway with his son.

The incident was allegedly prompted by disputes including a split electric bill for a shared well, placement of a car and basketball hoop in a shared easement and the shooting of Graham’s pet rabbits.

Graham’s lawyer said he would appeal.

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com