Champaign girl dies after pellet rifle discharges in home

 
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois coroner says a 1-year-old girl died after a pellet rifle discharged in a Champaign home and she was struck in the chest.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Loryn I. Brown of Champaign was pronounced dead Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Northrup says preliminary results from an autopsy performed Tuesday indicate that the girl died from a pellet-rifle wound to her chest. He says an inquest may be held at a later date.

Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich says no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. He tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette that preliminary findings indicate that the girl’s shooting “was a sad, unfortunate accident.”

The fatal shooting is being investigated by Champaign police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com