Report: Anchorage needs new housing, beds to serve homeless

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Report: Anchorage needs new housing, beds to serve homeless

 
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage should provide about 3,000 new housing units and shelter beds to meet the growing needs of the city’s homeless residents, a new report said.

The level of aid needed by people experiencing homelessness is expected to rise in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the city’s economy, The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.

The report released Monday by the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness analyzed supply and demand, including the housing and support services necessary to get people off the streets, out of shelters and into suitable living arrangements.

In 2019, about 7,900 people in Anchorage sought some form of assistance because of homelessness, up from 7,763 from the prior year.

Other news
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

During a single night in January 2020, Anchorage’s official homeless population was 1,058, with 1,003 people in shelters and 55 living outside.

Anchorage needs 1,695 more rapid rehousing units and 700 units for permanent supportive housing, the report said.

Rapid rehousing assists with immediate needs and short-term financial assistance, while permanent supportive units offer indefinite rental assistance and supportive services for homeless residents with disabilities or families with disabled adults or children.

The report also said there is a need for emergency shelter of about 400 beds for single adults, at least 30 for families and at least 20 for youth and young adults.

Single, homeless adults comprise 63% of demand for housing services, and the elderly are of growing concern, the report said.

The report provides demographics including a statistic indicating Alaska Native residents make up nearly half of the city’s homeless population and more than 75% of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Census data indicates Alaska Natives comprise just over 9% of Anchorage’s population.

Katie Scovic, chair of the coalition’s advisory council, said the report’s statistics were compiled with a tool from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and reveal an urgent need to bring a racial equity lens to fighting homelessness.