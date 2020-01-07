Tennessee gov defends against ‘misinformation’ on refugees

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Tennessee gov defends against ‘misinformation’ on refugees

By JONATHAN MATTISE
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee cautioned members of his own party Tuesday not to fall prey to “misinformation” about refugees — an oppressed group he stressed are not “illegal immigrants.”

Lee decided last month to keep accepting refugees in Tennessee, declining an offer by President Donald Trump’s administration that lets states and local governments stop resettling them. The decision put him at odds with segments of the GOP in Tennessee, where Republican state lawmakers have sued the federal government over the refugee resettlement program.

Tuesday’s discussion at a GOP group’s Nashville luncheon drew some grumbling about his refugee decision. Lee responded with his loudest defense of his choice to date.

“My wife has worked with a group called Servant Group International that works with Kurdish refugees that live in Nashville. The women group that she works with are mostly women whose husbands were killed because they served as interpreters for American soldiers alongside the American military when we fought in Iraq. And their husbands died as a result of working with Americans. I’m not turning my back on those people,” Lee said .

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

More than 2,000 refugees resettled in Tennessee during the 2016 budget year. That number dropped to 478 in 2018 under Trump and and has hit 692 in 2019. Trump has limited the number of refugees taken in to no more than 18,000 in fiscal year 2020.

Lee began his defense when he faced a question about the “immigration factor, about people coming to Tennessee,” and Lee’s “opportunity to say yes, bring them, or no, don’t.”

The governor, who based his decision in part on his Christian faith and own service abroad and at home with refugees, sought to correct the line of questioning.

“When people talk about refugees, they’re not talking about illegal immigrants. Those are very different things,” Lee said. “We need to have a very clear understanding of that. When you start talking about this topic, you need to be informed about the difference between illegal immigration and legal refugee settlement.”

He said he personally has a “biblical mandate” to provide opportunity for those oppressed people.

Lee contended that Republican governors have consented to keep accepting refugees “because if we don’t engage in the process, then we have no control over it whatsoever.” That comment drew a response from someone in the crowd: “You can say no, sir.” Shortly later, she interjected again with her summary of the Trump order.

Lee’s voice rose noticeably as he responded that if people want to come to Tennessee, they can resettle in another state and move “and we will not know who they are, we will not have any way to engage in their assimilation, and we will have no control over this process.”

“And you may like not having control over who comes into this state, but I don’t,” Lee continued, directing his response to the person after she offered the second comment. “I want to be engaged in this process. There is a right way to do this. And turning our backs to the process altogether is the wrong way to do it.”