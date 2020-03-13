U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Officers use tear gas to break up wild party near WVU

 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A raucous crowd of partiers near West Virginia University pelted officers with beer bottles during a wild stand-off that ended when police used tear gas against the crowd, officials said Friday.

The Morgantown Police Department said 10 people were charged after officers tried to break up a party on Thursday that completely shut down Beverly Avenue and people began throwing bottles, cans and other debris at them.

The officers took cover and used a loudspeaker to tell the party to disperse but the crowd grew in size and continued to hurl items at the officers, according to a news release from the police department.

Police then threw smoke grenades and tear gas at the crowd, ending the stand-off.

Authorities said they will review body camera video and other surveillance footage of the incident.