Oklahoma court upholds Hinton man’s murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence of a Hinton man.

The court on Tuesday rejected appeals by 75-year-old Claude Allen Wilkinson in the 2015 shooting death of his roommate, 45-year-old Alfred Loyall Jr.

Wilkinson’s claims included insufficient evidence for a first-degree murder conviction, improper jury instructions, violations of due process rights, improper testimony, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective defense counsel.

Prosecutors said Wilkinson shot Loyall following a fight at their home. Wilkinson testified that he shot Loyall, but said he did not shoot him intentionally.