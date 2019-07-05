14-year-old Blair girl killed in crash that injured 5 others

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A 14-year-old eastern Nebraska girl has died in a car crash that seriously injured five other teens.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Friday morning in a Washington County farm field road north of Omaha. Sheriff’s officials say 14-year-old Heidy Martinez, of Blair, was thrown from the sport utility vehicle and died at the scene.

The five other teens, whose names have not been released, were all hospitalized — including two who were flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital. All the injured are 13 or 14 years old. The investigation into the crash continues.

The crash comes less than three weeks after four teenage girls from Gretna southwest of Omaha were killed in a single-vehicle crash. A fifth girl who was seriously injured in that crash was released from a hospital this week.

