BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County officials say a Billings man drowned in the Yellowstone River over the weekend.

Deputy Coroner Richard Hoffman says 67-year-old James Karls died Sunday. He had been fishing with a child.

The Billings Fire Department and Yellowstone County deputies responded to a report of an unconscious man in the water at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.