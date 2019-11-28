Northern Arapaho prepares to open child care center

ETHETE, Wyo. (AP) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe is preparing to open a new, 24-hour child care center in Riverton that officials say will help eliminate a significant barrier to employment among tribal members.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the child care center is located near the tribe’s Wind River Hotel and Casino in Riverton.

With room for 250 children, officials say the $4.5 million child care center will help address a shortage of affordable care, allowing more tribal members to seek employment and educational opportunities while making it easier for those already employed to find child care.

Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter says child care is one of the two biggest barriers – with transportation being the other – to employment for tribal citizens.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com