Man sentenced for writing false school shooting letter

BOSTON (AP) — A Brazilian man who sent a letter to immigration authorities warning of an attack on a Massachusetts school in an attempt to frame is ex-wife’s boyfriend has been sentenced and will be deported.

Clebio De Lima, who lived in Quincy, was sentenced this week to time served of 23 weeks for making false statements to federal authorities. He pleaded guilty in June.

Officials say the 43-year-old De Lima sent an unsigned, handwritten letter in Portuguese to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in February 2018 warning that a man named Mario planned to attack a Boston school. It was determined the attack warning was false.

De Lima’s attorney says his client let his emotions get the better of him.

Authorities say De Lima has been living in the U.S. illegally for 12 years.