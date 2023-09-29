AP Top News at 8:26 a.m. EDT

Dozens dead after blast in southwestern Pakistan at a rally celebrating birthday of Islam’s prophet

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd of people celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 52 people and wounding nearly 70 others, authorities said, in one of the country’s deadliest attacks targeting civilians in months. An open area near a mosque was left strewn with the shoes of the dead and wounded, TV footage and videos on social media showed. Bodies lay covered with bedsheets. Residents and rescuers were seen rushing the wounded to hospitals. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Mastung, a district of Baluchistan province.