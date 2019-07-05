FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Walmart plans to cease gun sales at New Mexico stores

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Walmarts in New Mexico plan to stop selling guns later this month after a new state law expanded background checks to nearly all gun purchases, a company spokeswoman says.

The law that took effect this week requires background checks on private sales between neighbors or friends, with exceptions for relatives and antique guns.

It also allows federally licensed gun sellers to offer to conduct checks for private sales. The sellers can charge up to $35 per background check.

Walmart and other gun sellers already perform federal background checks on their firearm sales.

The retailer is not equipped to conduct checks for private sales, Walmart spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson said. Employees and customers could be put in danger by people bringing in guns seeking checks for private sales, she said.

“Unlike a specialty sporting goods retailer where customers expect to see firearms of various types being handled, Walmart customers do not generally expect to see individuals walking through the store potentially carrying multiple firearms, which can lead to confusion and potentially putting both our customers and associates at risk,” Wilson told KOAT-TV .

Walmart stores primarily cater to hunters and sporting clay shooters, Wilson said. The stores do not sell handguns or modern sporting rifles.

Liability concerns and the clerical work for each background check could create a “money-losing proposition” for Walmart, said Bill Roney, owner of the Outdoorsman of Santa Fe gun shop. Department stores are probably not the best places for private gun owners to bring in firearms for private checks, he said.

“It creates a security nightmare for everyone,” Roney told the Santa Fe New Mexican .

Walmart plans to end gun sales on July 22. The stores will continue to sell ammunition.