FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Officials: Cherokee Nation homes to be restored in $30M plan

 
Share

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — The Cherokee Nation will overhaul hundreds of tribal homes, remodel community buildings and generate construction jobs across northeastern Oklahoma under a $30 million rehabilitation plan, officials said.

The Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act of 2019 is part of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief-Elect Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s first 100 days of office initiatives. The act will now proceed to the tribal council for final approval.

Hoskin said Thursday in Claremore that the renovation plan will help the tribe’s elderly people and citizens who have disabilities, the Tulsa World reported.

“The improvements mean our most vulnerable citizens can get the help they need after waiting sometimes years for assistance,” he said.

Other news
FILE - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, center, accompanied by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, on May 19, 2023. Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England’s economic forecasting amid concern that inaccurate predictions about growth and inflation hampered the central bank’s efforts to combat Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Former US Federal Reserve chair to lead Bank of England review on economic forecasts
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships

Most of the enhancements will involve renewable energy projects. Hoskin also touted the restoration plan for the extensive array of construction-related jobs it will create.

Cherokee elders or citizens with disabilities represent more than 400 of the 668 listed low-income families with housing repair needs that include new roofs, HVAC, wheelchair ramps or removal of lead.

Lola McKinzie, a 73-year-old widow, said she could’ve lost insurance coverage if she didn’t get a new roof. This week, the tribe finished installing a roof on her 1960s-era home.

“I got on the waiting list over a year ago hoping the tribe could help,” McKinzie said. “There are a lot of Cherokee citizens who need home repairs, so the tribe having programs like this and more funds to do it, is marvelous.”

Under the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, 75% of the $30 million will aid tribal citizens with housing maintenances. Another 25% will improve the Cherokee community buildings with HVAC systems, Wi-Fi and cost-saving renewable energy technology.

“We are focused on improving communities at the grassroots level within the Cherokee Nation. That means investing in our citizens’ homes and the community buildings where Cherokees gather,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin officially becomes the tribe’s principal chief on Aug. 14.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com