Collision between car and semi kills 82-year-old man

HERREID, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Campbell County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 83 near Herreid. The patrol says a 36-year-old man driving a semitrailer tried to pass a vehicle and collided with a car driven by an 82-year-old man. The man driving the car died Thursday in a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital.

The patrol says charges are pending against the driver of the semi, who was not injured.

Names of the two men have not been released.