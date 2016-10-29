Stunt plane crashes into Neuse River; pilot ejects safely

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in New Bern say a stunt plane crashed into the Neuse River, but the pilot ejected from the aircraft and apparently escaped serious injury.

WCTI-TV in New Bern reports (http://bit.ly/2eQ9xpZ) New Bern Fire and Rescue reports something went wrong with the plane on Saturday and it began spiraling toward the river.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Pitts Special crashed shortly after takeoff from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern at about 4:25 p.m. The pilot, identified as Marco Bouw, deployed his parachute and landed in the river.

Emergency personnel said Bouw was already out of the water when they arrived because witnesses rescued him. He was treated at the scene.

The plane remains in the river, and officials say it poses no threat.

___

Information from: WCTI-TV, http://www.wcti12.com/