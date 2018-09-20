FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ex-bookkeeper for NY tourism agency admits to $220K theft

 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The former longtime bookkeeper for an upstate New York tourism agency has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from the organization.

Kathryn Price pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud Wednesday in a Saratoga County court.

The 58-year-old Saratoga Springs resident admitted to forging nearly 200 checks from the bank accounts of the Saratoga Convention and Visitors Bureau between 2015 and last October.

When Saratoga Springs police arrested her last December they said she had stolen around $220,000.

Price has paid restitution and faces up to six months in jail when she’s sentenced Oct. 30.