Ex-bookkeeper for NY tourism agency admits to $220K theft

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The former longtime bookkeeper for an upstate New York tourism agency has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from the organization.

Kathryn Price pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud Wednesday in a Saratoga County court.

The 58-year-old Saratoga Springs resident admitted to forging nearly 200 checks from the bank accounts of the Saratoga Convention and Visitors Bureau between 2015 and last October.

When Saratoga Springs police arrested her last December they said she had stolen around $220,000.

Price has paid restitution and faces up to six months in jail when she’s sentenced Oct. 30.