9-year-old girl burned while playing with cigarette lighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old Florida girl suffered second-degree burns while playing with a cigarette lighter and a bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bathroom of her family’s home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan says family members heard the girl screaming in the bathroom and called 911 on Thursday night. She suffered burns over 30% of her lower body.

The child was taken to the Miami Burn Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Gollan says officials determined the burns were accidental and no charges will be filed.

He says fire officials urge people to keep lighters and any type of dangerous materials out of reach of children.