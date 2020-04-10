Nebraska man sentenced for ramming Iowa officer’s car

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nebraska man sentenced for ramming Iowa officer’s car

 
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man who intentionally rammed a Sioux City police officer’s car during an escape attempt was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

Douglas St. Cyr, 30, of Winnebago, Nebraska, had sought probation after acknowleding that he needed treatment for a drug problem. But District Judge Steven Andreasen said the severity of Cyr’s crimes, plus his criminal history, warranted a prison sentence, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Andreasen found St. Cyr guilty last month of assault on a peace officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser and failure to appear. He was also found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was barred in a separate case.

The confrontation occurred July 31, when officers triying to arrest St. Cyr on an outstanding warrant had his vehicle boxed in. St. Cyr struck the undercover officer’s vehicle, prompting the officer to fire at St. Cyr’s vehicle. St. Cyr was not hit and tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

The officer was treated and released for his injuries.