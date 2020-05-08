Fugitive arrested in Minnesota slaying of real estate agent

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fugitive wanted for killing a real estate agent in Minneapolis in a murder-for-hire plot has been arrested in Illinois, police said.

Berry Davis and another alleged co-conspirator, Cedric Berry, have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for their alleged roles in Monique Baugh’s kidnapping and killing on New Year’s Eve.

Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in Maple Grove, a Minneapolis suburb, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley, according to prosecutors.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Thursday that Davis was arrested in Illinois by another agency, but the circumstances of the arrest weren’t immediately known, the Star Tribune reported. Online records for the Cook County Jail in Chicago show Davis was booked May 1 and is being held without bond.

At least eight people were involved in varying degrees in the plot revolving around a dispute over a record deal between Baugh’s boyfriend and a fellow rapper, investigators said.

Police believe that Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was the intended victim of the alleged plot. He was shot and wounded at the couple’s home while their two young children were nearby. The children were not hurt.

The suspected gunman is in federal custody on an unrelated charge, according to authorities. So far no official charges have been filed against him in the Baugh case.

Mitchell-Momoh told detectives he believed that he was targeted either because he had been flaunting “a lot of money” on his social media accounts or that people suspected him of cooperating with police, according to court filings.

Investigators learned that Mitchell-Momoh had a dispute with a former friend over a record deal and that man may have ordered the hit on Mitchell-Momoh’s life, according to a warrant.