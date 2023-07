CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands say a 47-year-old tourist from Utah drowned amid rough seas.

Police said Tuesday that James Handley of South Ogden died near the island of St. Thomas.

Authorities said he was visiting Dorothea Beach with his fiancee when he drowned on Saturday. A high-surf advisory was in effect that day.