Former Virginia PTA officer pleads guilty to embezzlement

 
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A former Virginia PTA officer has pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland reports sentencing guidelines call for probation as 37-year-old Jennifer Stapleton had no previous criminal record. She’ll be sentenced at a later date.

Commonwealth Attorney Spencer Morgan said Stapleton owes more than $6,000 at court Wednesday. But, Stapleton will only have to pay $5,000 restitution over the next six months as part of the plea agreement.

Morgan says Kegotank Elementary School PTA members approached an Accomack County Sheriff’s deputy in November 2016 after encountering irregularities in the PTA’s finances.

Prosecutors listed 11 incidents of unreported purchases made using a school debit card, for which receipts weren’t submitted.

It’s unclear if Stapleton has an attorney.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/