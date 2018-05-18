FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Burundi counts votes after referendum on president’s power

By Associated Press
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Vote-counting has started in Burundi’s referendum on constitutional changes that would extend the president’s rule until 2034.

Five million Burundians were registered to vote in Thursday’s referendum that raised concerns about further bloodshed in the East African country that has seen deadly political violence since 2015.

It is not clear when final results will be announced.

President Pierre Nkurunziza had campaigned forcefully for the changes that include extending the president’s term from five years to seven. That could give him another 14 years in power when his current term expires in 2020.

Opposition leaders say Nkurunziza’s stay in power is already unconstitutional. His quest for a disputed third term in 2015 led to violent protests that have killed at least 1,200 people and sent hundreds of thousands fleeing the country.