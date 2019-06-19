FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man gets 6 months’ jail for killing girlfriend’s dog in NYC

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who killed his girlfriend’s dog and then claimed the pet had run away, prompting her family and neighbors to search for days, has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Daily News reports Brando Henriquez apologized at his sentencing Tuesday, saying he was on drugs when he beat the 2-year-old shih tzu (sheet-zoo) to death last July. He pleaded guilty last week to aggravated animal cruelty and other charges.

The dog was named Lavonia. Neighbors helped her owners search near their Queens home for five days before Lavonia’s corpse was found in a nearby parking lot.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Henriquez had left the home with a white plastic bag containing something the size of the dog, then ran toward the parking lot.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com