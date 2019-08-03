FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Warrensburg man sentenced to 17 years for meth conspiracy

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Warrensburg man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Forty-year-old Stacy Lyman was sentenced Friday to 17 years and one month without parole. He was sentenced as an armed career criminal because of prior felony convictions.

Lyman pleaded guilty in June 2018 to participating in a methamphetamine ring from August 2014 to March 2016.

Two co-defendants, 39-year-old Davita Ann Kelly and 34-year-old Matthew Waylon Newman, both of Warrensburg, were previously sentenced.

Prosecutors say Lyman was Kelly’s source for methamphetamine, with Kelly distributed to others, including an undercover law enforcement officer.

Investigators found drugs, weapons and cash during searches of Kelly’s and Lyman’s homes and a storage unit rented by Kelly.