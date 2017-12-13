FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Cause, manner of death still unknown for body in trash bag

 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they still don’t know what killed a woman whose body was found in a trash bag on a street in New Jersey’s capital city several months ago.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the cause and manner of death of 43-year-old Lillian Duran of Trenton remain classified following an autopsy.

Authorities say a witness alerted them Sept. 4 about the bag on Lamberton Street in Trenton, and police confirmed there was a body inside. It wasn’t clear how long the body had been at the site before it was discovered.

Prosecutors say the case remains open, and anyone with information is asked to call the county homicide task force or Trenton police.