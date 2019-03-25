Son arraigned in stabbing death of father

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged in the fatal stabbing of his 70-year-old father has been arraigned in his hospital room.

Clark Murray Jr. was ordered held without bail after his arraignment Monday on a charge of domestic murder. He was also referred to the public defender’s office.

Deputy Police Chief Arthur Martins says the 40-year-old North Providence man stabbed his father, Clark Murray Sr., at the family’s home last week.

Officers found the elder Murray dead at the scene and his son injured with apparently self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck.

Martins says Murray Jr. is recovering at Rhode Island Hospital.

A motive for the stabbing has not been released.