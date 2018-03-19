High schools sell gym floors to boost endowment fund

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Indian Woods Elementary School third grade teacher Kim Randolph graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1983.

She remembers attending sports games, pep rallies and a Marty Gras-themed homecoming dance on the wooden floors of the school gym.

Randolph and the rest of the Port Huron Schools community now have a chance to take some of that history home — literally.

The Times Herald reports that the Port Huron Schools endowment fund is raising money by selling off pieces of the old gym floors at Port Huron High School and Port Huron Northern. The floor at Northern was replaced after a $140,000 community fundraising effort in 2016. The new gym floor at Port Huron High was paid for by the bond voters approved in 2016.

“It is my generation that would want a memento of the gym floor,” Randolph said. “We were proud of being a Husky or Big Reds.

“There are quite a few of us still in town raising our children in Port Huron area schools.”

The floor pieces come in a variety of sizes and prices. The smallest pieces range between $10 and $50 and medium pieces range from $100 to $150. Buyers who want their pieces customized can expect to pay a little more.

“It depends on how the wood came apart,” endowment fund board chairwoman Randa Jundi-Samman said.

There are four large pieces that will be auctioned online starting on May 4.

Three of those pieces are the yellow and blue N’s that used to be on Port Huron Northern’s gym floor. The fourth “N’’ will be framed and kept by the school. The bidding will start at $1,000 for these, with overbid increments of $50.

For Port Huron High School fans, one big piece with red letters spelling “Big Reds” is available. The bidding starts at $1,500 with an overbid increment of $50.

Both these large pieces will be available for viewing at Port Huron Northern and Port Huron High on a date to be determined.

Orders must be submitted by May 4 and must be picked up from the district building at 2720 Riverside Drive in Port Huron by June 14.

The district will have its annual K’s For Kids fun run on June 16 to benefit the endowment fund. The run is on the Fort Gratiot trails behind the Meijer store. The fun run includes both a one mile race and a 5K race. Registration costs $25 until April 29, when it goes up to $30. Current students receive a $10 discount on registration.

