Parents of missing Mexico students want answers 6 years on

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Parents of missing Mexico students want answers 6 years on

By MARIA VERZA
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of 43 students who were kidnapped in southern Mexico on Sept. 26, 2014 are still demanding answers about their sons’ whereabouts as the sixth anniversary of the crime approaches.

Relatives gathered Thursday outside Mexico’s Supreme Court, holding photos of their missing sons and banners demanding justice.

Some of the lawyers in the case hope that a new investigation report to be released on Saturday’s anniversary will include information on federal police or soldiers’ possible involvement in the mass abduction.

“There is enough proof to proceed against these people,” said Santiago Aguirre, a lawyer for the PRODH human rights center, noting that new testimony and tracing records of cellphones backed up the theory that “without doubt, they were part of the scheme.”

Other news
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

The 43 students from the rural teachers college at Ayotzinapa in the southern state of Guerrero were abducted by corrupt local police in the town of Iguala. They were then allegedly turned over to a local gang that killed them and purportedly burned their bodies.

But burnt bone fragments found near a local garbage dump have been matched to only two of the students.

Clemente Rodríguez is the father of one of the two students whose DNA profiles matched some of the bone fragments. But Rodríguez is still demanding to know exactly what happened and who was responsible for the death of his son, Christian Alonso.

“They have to give us something concrete, some progress,” said Rodriguez.

Many of the suspects arrested in the case were later released, and many claimed they had been tortured by police or the military. In March, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Tomas Zerón, the former head of investigations for the Attorney General’s Office, for alleged violations in the investigation of the case.

Zerón and five other former officials face charges including torture, forced disappearance and judicial misconduct.

Zerón was at the center of the government’s widely criticized investigation, which has failed to definitively determine what happened to the students. Two independent teams of experts have cast doubt on the insistence of Mexican officials that the students bodies were incinerated in a huge fire at the trash dump.

The students attended the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa. They were in Iguala to hijack buses to use for transportation to a rally in Mexico City.

They were attacked on the buses by local police and allegedly handed over to members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel, some of whose members confessed to killing them and burning the bodies.

Implicating soldiers in the case would be difficult for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who praises and relies on the army to a degree unparalleled in recent Mexican history. However, his administration has pledged to get to the bottom of the mystery and prosecute anyone responsible.

.