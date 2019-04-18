FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

EPA: Chemical site in Louisiana city to be clean by 2027

 
Share

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says cleanup of a DeRidder, Louisiana, site contaminated with a heavy-duty wood preservative should be complete by 2027.

The American Press reports EPA Remedial Project Manager Mike Hebert outlined the cleanup process to the DeRidder City Council last week. The 55-acre site was placed on the national priorities list last year. Hebert says preliminary assessments have found issues including soil contamination and piles of the preservative creosote.

Hebert says the agency will soon start a remedial investigation to determine the severity of the contamination and if it has spread beyond the site.

He says the investigation will take up to four years to complete and will include sampling private wells and fish from near the site, as well as sediment and soil testing.

___

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com