AP Top News at 2:59 a.m. EDT

Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 before he is arrested, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing four people and wounding two boys in the latest outbreak of gun violence in the United States, police said. The shootings took place over several city blocks in the southwestern neighborhood of Kingsessing. Responding officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, and he was arrested in an alley after surrendering, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter. “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.