AP Top News at 2:59 a.m. EDT

A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon

Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 before he is arrested, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing four people and wounding two boys in the latest outbreak of gun violence in the United States, police said. The shootings took place over several city blocks in the southwestern neighborhood of Kingsessing. Responding officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, and he was arrested in an alley after surrendering, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter. “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.