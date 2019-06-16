FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Thousands gather for Denver Pride Parade led by governor

 
DENVER (AP) — Thousands of people turned out for the Denver Pride Parade on Sunday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, and his partner, Marlon Reis, served as grand marshals along with Colorado’s first transgender state legislator, Brianna Titone, Out Boulder executive director Mardi Moore and drag performer Peppermint.

The parade headed past the state Capitol decorated with a rainbow flag with the Colorado state logo on it.

The parade was part of a weekend long PrideFest and marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City. The Denver Post reports that festival organizers expect attendance this year to exceed last year’s estimated crowd of 425,000.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com