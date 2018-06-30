FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Giuliani criticizes Europe’s will to keep Iran nuclear deal

 
VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has strongly criticized European democracies’ will to maintain the Iran nuclear deal after the U.S. decision to pull out from the accord.

Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer, on Saturday attended the annual meeting of an Iranian exile group called the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq near Paris.

He says “I can’t figure it out why leaders of Western democracies want to prop up the agreement that will inevitably make an insane dictatorship ... why they want them to have nuclear weapons?”

Thousands of people were attending this year’s rally, which aimed to plant the seeds for regime change in Iran.

Three days of economic protests early this week in Iran, including in Tehran, the capital, fueled the group’s hopes that Iranians want a regime change.