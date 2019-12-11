Armed man dies after being shot by Fort Madison officer

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by a Fort Madison police officer has died at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that officers were sent just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a manufacturing warehouse owned by Scott Co. Upon arriving, they encountered a man who was armed with a handgun. An officer then shot the man, who was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital.

He was identified Wednesday night as Robert Allen Elfgen, 42, of West Point.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff told station WGEM the warehouse incident was related to the shooting of another man about an hour earlier elsewhere in Fort Madison. The chief didn’t provide that man’s name or information about his man’s condition.

An autopsy of Elfgen’s body is scheduled for Friday.