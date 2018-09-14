FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former correctional officer sentenced in bribery case

 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland correctional officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

The state prosecutor announced Friday that Warren Wright was sentenced to 20 years with all but three years suspended. Judge Mark Crooks also imposed five years of supervised probation after Wright’s release.

So far, 16 of 18 defendants indicted in the conspiracy at the Jessup Correctional Institution in December have pleaded guilty.

Wright admitted to accepting cash bribes of at least $500 per meeting to smuggle narcotics into the prison. He also met with other members of the conspiracy at least 40 times over the course of the two-year conspiracy.

Wright was a 17-year veteran.