Sex offender convicted of beating, strangling woman to death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A registered sex offender has been convicted of murder in the beating and strangling of a woman in western New York last year.

A jury on Wednesday found 62-year-old Anthony Edwards guilty of second-degree murder in the May 2015 slaying of Gail Neals in Rochester.

An autopsy determined Neals died from being strangled and suffering blunt force injuries to her face and head.

Edwards faces 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month.

Records show Edwards was released in 2003 after serving time for rape and burglary convictions in 1978.

Edwards served four years in prison for a 2006 burglary conviction and was then convicted of attempted sexual abuse stemming from a 2011 assault. He was then paroled in 2013.