United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Ex-NBA player indicted on murder, gang charges

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Former NBA player and Atlanta native Javaris Crittenton was indicted Tuesday on charges of murder and gang activity.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said Crittenton, 25, and his cousin, Douglas Gamble, were charged in a 12-count indictment in the death of an Atlanta woman and the attempted murder of another man.

Julian Jones — a mother of two — was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta while walking with a group of people in August 2011. Authorities say that incident and a second shooting were gang-related. Officials say the shootings may have been retaliation after Crittenton was the victim of a robbery in which $50,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Crittenton, a former Georgia Tech guard, was drafted by the Lakers in 2007 and has also played for the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. He was suspended for 38 games during the 2009-10 season for pulling a gun in the Wizards’ locker room.

Other news
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England
China's Zhang Linyan, left, vies for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

While nursing an injury, he and Gilbert Arenas were involved in a dispute stemming from a card game on a team flight. Arenas brought four guns to the locker room and set them in front of Crittenton’s locker with a sign telling him to “PICK 1.” Crittenton then took out his own gun.

Crittenton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge on Jan. 25, 2010, and received probation.

After being released on bond in the 2011 shooting, Crittenton was arrested in February 2012 for speeding in Riverdale, Ga. — about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta — and refusing to get out of his Porsche when police told him to. Authorities said he also refused to sign his speeding ticket.

Crittenton’s attorney, Brian Steel, says his client is not guilty in the shooting.

“Mr. Crittenton and I look forward to proceeding to a jury trial, where the jury will be able to hear and see all of the evidence and reach a lawful, just, and proper verdict of not guilty,” Steel said Tuesday night, adding that he disputes the notion the ex-NBA player was involved in any gang activity.

A trial date has not been set.