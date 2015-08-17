Chicago cookie tradition fading away

CHICAGO (AP) — Fans of longtime Chicago cookie company Maurice Lenell have only days to get dwindling supplies left on store shelves.

The company once produced about 275,000 packages of cookies each year. But the Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/1J3EzRC) it stopped this year after going bankrupt in 2008.

Company officials say old equipment, slow sales and recipes that included trans fats led to the decision to stop making the cookies.

All that’s left remains in stores, including The Cookie Store and More. The snack shop opened in 2010 near the shuttered factory. Store owner Jeff Bach estimates there are days of supplies left. He says some people drive more than an hour to get the cookies.

Three immigrants from Sweden started a bakery named Lenell’s in the 1920s, which later focused on cookies.

