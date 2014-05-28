US judges orders temporary halt to Ohio executions

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

US judges orders temporary halt to Ohio executions

 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A U.S. judge ordered a 2 1/2-month moratorium Wednesday on executions in Ohio to allow time for arguments over the state’s new lethal injection procedures, which have drawn intense scrutiny.

Lethal injection — the primary means of execution in all 32 states with capital punishment — is under fire as never before because of botched executions, drug shortages caused by a European-led boycott, and a flurry of lawsuits over the new chemicals that states are using instead.

While public support for the death penalty remains strong in the U.S., concerns have been renewed by the botched execution of an Oklahoma inmate and an incident in January when an Ohio inmate snorted and gasped during the 26 minutes it took him to die.

The Ohio order delays executions scheduled for July and August while attorneys prepare filings about the state’s decision to boost the dosages of its lethal injection drugs.

Other news
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2023. The Biden administration has announced the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency. It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File )
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

The one-page order by Columbus federal judge Gregory Frost on Tuesday affects the state’s latest death penalty policy change, which was announced in late April.

Ohio uses two drugs injected simultaneously in executions. The policy change considerably increases the amount of the sedative and raises the amount of the painkiller.

The procedure update followed the Jan. 16 execution of Dennis McGuire, the inmate who took 26 minutes to die. The state said in April it was making the changes “to allay any remaining concerns” after McGuire’s execution, though it stood by the way McGuire was put to death.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said its review of McGuire’s execution determined he was asleep and unconscious a few minutes after the drugs were administered and his execution was conducted in a constitutional manner.

Frost’s order delays the July 2 execution of Ronald Phillips, sentenced to die for the rape and death of Sheila Marie Evans, his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, in 1993.

The order also delays the Aug. 6 execution of William Montgomery, who shot two young women in 1986.

The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, but around America the number of executions has declined steadily since peaking in 1999. The number of states that carry the death penalty has also been declining, with six dropping it in the last eight years.

Last week, Tennessee passed a law that could essentially bring back the electric chair. Elsewhere around the U.S., lawmakers have been talking about reviving the firing squad and the gas chamber, methods largely abandoned a generation ago.