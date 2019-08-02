FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Markets Right Now: Trade worries knock stocks lower again

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing out their worst week of the year as traders worry that President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war with China could damage the economy.

Technology stocks came under the heaviest selling pressure Friday. Apple lost 2.2% and Broadcom gave back 2.4%.

FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling
FILE - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, center, accompanied by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, on May 19, 2023. Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England’s economic forecasting amid concern that inaccurate predictions about growth and inflation hampered the central bank’s efforts to combat Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Former US Federal Reserve chair to lead Bank of England review on economic forecasts
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer

Safe-play stocks did relatively well as investors went on the defensive. Utilities and real estate companies rose.

Oil prices turned higher a day after their biggest plunge in more than four years.

The S&P 500 fell 21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,932. It lost 3.1% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 98 points, or 0.4%, to 26,485. The Nasdaq fell 107 points, or 1.3%, to 8,004.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.85%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are on track for their worst drop since May as traders continue to take cover following President Donald Trump’s latest escalation of his trade war with China.

Technology stocks sustained some of the biggest losses in midday trading Friday. Apple lost 2.7% and Western Digital gave up 2.6%.

Oil prices turned higher a day after their biggest plunge in more than four years.

The S&P 500 index fell 32 points, or 1%, to 2,924.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 229 points, or 0.9%, to 26,353. The Nasdaq fell 126 points, or 1.6%, to 7,983.

European stocks fell even more. The Euro Stoxx index gave up 3.3%.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.86%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors continue to pull back out of fear that the escalating trade battle between the U.S. and China will slow the global economy.

Technology companies, which would be especially exposed to damage from trade frictions, led the way lower in early trading Friday. Hard drive maker Western Digital sank 3.1%.

Oil prices turned higher following their biggest plunge in more than four years a day earlier. That helped energy companies. Chevron was up 1%.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,944.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 70 points, or 0.3%, to 26,506. The Nasdaq fell 54 points, or 0.7%, to 8,058.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.87%.