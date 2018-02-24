Son, grandson charged in death of 95-year-old NY woman

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FORT ANN, N.Y. (AP) — A son and grandson of a 95-year-old upstate New York woman who was strangled have been charged with felony conspiracy in connection with her death.

The Post-Start of Glens Falls reports that 73-year-old Gordon Twiss and 52-year-old David Twiss pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiring to have Leona Twiss killed in her home in Fort Ann last July.

Gordon Twiss was the son of Leona Twiss and David Twiss was her grandson.

David Twiss’ lawyer, Washington County Public Defender Michael Mercure, said the men maintain their innocence.

Another of Leona Twiss’ grandsons, Kevin Gonyea (GAHN'-yay), and his wife, Melissa Gonyea, have pleaded guilty in connection with the death.

Kevin Gonyea’s lawyer said when his client pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month that Twiss’ death was a mercy killing.

___

Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com