FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bald eagle chicks hatch on California’s Channel Islands

 
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The hatching of two bald eagle chicks in a nest on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California gave webcam viewers a thrill this week.

Channel Islands National Park says the two chicks hatched 14 hours apart on Santa Cruz Island, and a third egg chick was expected Friday.

The hatchings are a sign of progress in restoration of the species to the island chain where the birds disappeared in the 1960s due to the effects of DDT and other human activities.

There are now 50 to 60 bald on the Channel Islands and 13 active nests, where at least 22 eggs have been laid this breeding season.

There are five webcams that follow the activities of eagles.