FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Review of New Orleans police: positive but more work needed

By KEVIN McGILL
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans police department has made significant progress in carrying out reforms mandated under an agreement with the federal government, according to a report released Friday.

The “Path to Reform” report says the city has achieved full compliance with parts of a 2012 agreement that the city reached with the Justice Department, but cautions that more work is needed. The report was filed in federal court for review by U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan.

The report took note of successes by the department’s efforts to review its “use of force” policy. One of the more serious allegations against the department was the use by some officers of excessive, sometimes lethal force while making arrests and in other situations.

Jonathan Aronie, the lead monitor for a law firm appointed by the court in 2013 to make sure the city complied with the consent decree, praised New Orleans for creating a program to help officers and their families cope with the stresses of the job.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

“Stressed officers are more likely to use force,” Aronie said at a public hearing.

The report also noted shortcomings and said more effort was needed in areas including supervision, documentation of stops and searches, and community engagement. Additionally, the department is not attracting enough quality recruits, while vetting of the recruits it does sign up is “inconsistent.”

The report comes as Michael Harrison, who oversaw reforms as police superintendent since 2014, prepares to take over leadership of Baltimore’s police department.

Recurring scandals involving corruption or questionable use of force had plagued the New Orleans police department for decades and drew national attention in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when unarmed civilians were fatally shot.

A 2011 report by the Justice Department painted a picture of a department in which officers often used deadly force without justification, repeatedly made unconstitutional arrests, and engaged in racial profiling. Poor recruiting, ignorance or disregard of unclear policies, and inconsistent discipline all were cited as reasons for the dysfunction.

The agreement with the Justice Department was reached the following year and approved by the court in 2013.