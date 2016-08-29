Man apparently confesses to shooting on Facebook

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Fayetteville man wanted on a murder charge in the shooting death of his daughter’s grandfather has apparently confessed to the slaying on Facebook while on the run from police.

An incident report shows that 32-year-old Anthony Curtis Macneill is wanted on a murder charge in the shooting death early Sunday of 48-year-old Eugene Racine. Racine is a grandfather of Macneill’s 15-month-old daughter.

Deputies say the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.

Media outlets report that Macneill posted several times on his Facebook site later Sunday. One post on the site said: “Just killed someone. Leaving NC goodbye everyone.” In other posts the writer threatened to kill himself.