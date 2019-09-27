Autopsy report: Mall parking lot shooting was murder-suicide

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy report has declared that the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a New Hampshire mall parking lot were a murder-suicide.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a news release Thursday the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Steeplegate Mall in Concord were 22-year-old Alexander Thorne and 21-year-old Zoe Desmarais.

A man told WMUR-TV he heard two loud pops as he was walking outside and saw a woman on the ground who was shot.

Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene and Desmarais was taken to Concord Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The autopsy report states the manner of Desmarais’ death was a homicide, and Thorne’s death was determined to be a suicide.

The motive remains under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General.