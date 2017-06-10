Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin detained in Brazil

By FRANCES D’EMILIO
 
Share

ROME (AP) — A fugitive ‘ndrangheta Italian crime clan boss, accused of international drug trafficking, was taken into custody at a Brazil airport, authorities said Saturday.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti hailed the arrest on Friday of Vincenzo Macri, whom he described as a top boss of the Commisso crime clan, based in Siderno, Calabria.

Macri’s two years on the run ended when he showed authorities an identity document using a false name at Sao Paulo airport on Friday.

Italian media said Macri, 52, had planned to fly to Caracas, Venezuela, where he is believed to have been living. The reports described him as playing a role as a broker in international cocaine deals for the ‘ndrangheta, one of the world’s leading cocaine traffickers.

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

Authorities say Macri inherited the mantle of his father, Antonio Macri, an alleged clan chieftain. Macri was about 10 years old when his father was slain in Calabria in 1975 after a bocce ball game during a bloody ‘ndrangheta clan feud. The elder Macri had been given the moniker “boss of two worlds” for close international ties to alleged mobsters in North America and Australia.

Brazilian federal police said that between 2004 and 2015, Vincenzo Macri was part of an international criminal organization that imported and trafficked cocaine and hashish, from Morocco, the Netherlands and the Dominican Republic. The drugs arrived in Italy via shipping containers.

Macri was on the run since 2015, when Italian authorities accused him of international drug trafficking and Mafia association.

A top Italian police official, Alessandro Giuliano, credited “excellent, long-established cooperation” with U.S. federal agents in helping to capture Macri.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said FBI agents had arrested Macri in 1990 for drug trafficking, and that he served a prison sentence until the early 2000s. Later he moved to the Netherlands, where he ran a florist business.

___

AP reporter Sarah DiLorenzo contributed from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Macri was allegedly part of an international criminal organization between 2004 and 2015, not 2004 and 2005.